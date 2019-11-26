Ricci Sorensen was back on the show, this time she was making pumpkin cheesecake squares. This dessert is perfect for the holidays, the pumpkin layer gives it a holiday feel. It’s also a no bake cheesecake so it’s as easy as it is delicious! Here is her recipe for this amazing dessert.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares
Ingredients
Crust:
- 2 C Raw pecans
- 12-13 soft medjool dates (pitted)
- 1/2 tsp. Cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. Vanilla
- Pinch of sea salt
Cheesecake Layer:
- Cream from 2 cans of coconut milk (refrigerate the canned coconut milk in advance to get the cream separated)
- 2 Miyokos vegan cream cheese
- 1 c. Powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
- 1 tsp. Fresh squeezed lemon juice
Pumpkin Cheesecake Layer:
- Cream from 1 can of coconut milk
- 1 Miyokos cream cheese
- 1/2-2/3 can of pumpkin purée
- 1/2 c. Powdered sugar
- 1/8 tsp. Nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. Ground Ginger
- 3/4 tsp. Cinnamon
Directions:
Crust:
- Place all ingredients in food processor
- Process until moist
- Lin 9×13 pan with parchment paper
- Press mixture in the bottom of pan
Cheesecake Layer:
- Open cans of coconut milk carefully and scoop only the cream off the top
- Place cream in mixing bowl (This should be 1/2 or more of the entire can. Leave the coconut water in the bottom and discard. If there is only a small amount of coconut fat in the can open a third can. You just want the cream)
- Add the powdered sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla to the coconut cream and mix together with electric mixer
- After smooth add the cream cheese and beat until smooth again
- Pour mixture over the crust in 9×13, smoothing with a spatula
- Prepare pumpkin layer
Pumpkin Cheesecake Layer:
- Blend all ingredients with an electric mixer until smooth
- Carefully layer on top of the cheesecake layer
- Place in the freezer
- Freeze overnight or at least several hours to firm your no bake cheesecake squares
- 20-30 before serving pull out of the freezer to soften slightly
- Because of the parchment paper you can lift the cheesecake out and slice into squares
- Optional: drizzle with caramel and pecans and serve
- Enjoy!
For more recipes from Ricci, you can follow her on Instagram @reallifewithricci or on Facebook with just her name Ricci Sorensen.