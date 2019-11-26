Pumpkin cheesecake squares

Ricci Sorensen was back on the show, this time she was making pumpkin cheesecake squares. This dessert is perfect for the holidays, the pumpkin layer gives it a holiday feel. It’s also a no bake cheesecake so it’s as easy as it is delicious! Here is her recipe for this amazing dessert.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares

Ingredients

Crust:

  • 2 C Raw pecans 
  • 12-13 soft medjool dates (pitted) 
  • 1/2 tsp. Cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. Vanilla 
  • Pinch of sea salt

Cheesecake Layer:

  • Cream from 2 cans of coconut milk (refrigerate the canned coconut milk in advance to get the cream separated) 
  • 2 Miyokos vegan cream cheese 
  • 1 c. Powdered sugar 
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla 
  • 1 tsp. Fresh squeezed lemon juice 

Pumpkin Cheesecake Layer:

  • Cream from 1 can of coconut milk
  • 1 Miyokos cream cheese
  • 1/2-2/3 can of pumpkin purée 
  • 1/2 c. Powdered sugar 
  • 1/8 tsp. Nutmeg 
  • 1/4 tsp. Ground Ginger 
  • 3/4 tsp. Cinnamon

Directions:

Crust:

  1. Place all ingredients in food processor
  2. Process until moist
  3. Lin 9×13 pan with parchment paper
  4. Press mixture in the bottom of pan

Cheesecake Layer:

  1. Open cans of coconut milk carefully and scoop only the cream off the top
  2. Place cream in mixing bowl (This should be 1/2 or more of the entire can. Leave the coconut water in the bottom and discard. If there is only a small amount of coconut fat in the can open a third can. You just want the cream)
  3. Add the powdered sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla to the coconut cream and mix together with electric mixer
  4. After smooth add the cream cheese and beat until smooth again
  5. Pour mixture over the crust in 9×13, smoothing with a spatula
  6. Prepare pumpkin layer

Pumpkin Cheesecake Layer:

  1. Blend all ingredients with an electric mixer until smooth
  2. Carefully layer on top of the cheesecake layer
  3. Place in the freezer
  4. Freeze overnight or at least several hours to firm your no bake cheesecake squares
  5. 20-30 before serving pull out of the freezer to soften slightly
  6. Because of the parchment paper you can lift the cheesecake out and slice into squares
  7. Optional: drizzle with caramel and pecans and serve
  8. Enjoy!

For more recipes from Ricci, you can follow her on Instagram @reallifewithricci or on Facebook with just her name Ricci Sorensen.

