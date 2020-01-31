Pull up a chair, take a taste, dine big at Hash House a Go Go

Good Things Utah visited Hash House a Go Go in southern Utah. You have to bring a huge appetite because their portions are huge. If you’re in St. George, Hash House a Go Go is a must-try.

When you think of fancy dining, typically you picture small plates of pretentious food that will have you craving a second dinner. Not at the Hash House. You’ll be lucky if you finish your meal in one sitting. Small and bite-size is not in their nature, they don’t skimp out on the good stuff. While piling your plate to the very top, they do so with elegance and grandeur. Presentation is everything. Their meals are almost too pretty to eat! But trust us, once you dive in to these dishes, you won’t be able to stop. From their savory deviled eggs and breakfast burritos, to their sweet reeses pieces pancakes, there is something mouth-watering for everyone. Deena Marie gave it a try.

Hash House doesn’t just excel in the eatery department, they also have fabulous drinks, like their Kiwi Watermelon Lemonade to help wash down that hearty feast they lay out for you. All of their plates are big enough to share.

Visit Hash House a Go Go and take a look at their menu!

This article contains sponsored content