Elena Davis is back in the GTU kitchen, sharing one of her tasty creations!

Elena mentioned how surprisingly easy puff pastries filled with Italian pastry cream are to make! These fancy desserts have a flaky puff pastry and the smooth lemon-vanilla cream filling which is great to pair with berries for a show-stopping dessert. Take the dessert to the next level by dusting powdered sugar. Bonus: Impress your Mom this Mother’s Day by making this amazing treat!

Ingredients:

1 recipe for Italian Pastry Cream

1 package of store-bought puff pastry of choice (2 ready bake sheets 430 grams)

2 cups fruit of choice, diced

Powdered sugar for dusting

Directions:

Prepare pastry cream and set aside (this can be done up to one week in advance if stored in an airtight container in the fridge). Thaw puff pastry per package directions.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

3. Place pastry sheets on a lightly floured surface and remove parchment paper. Roll out dough and cut out round shapes with pastry cutters. Depending on the size of your cookie cutters you will get a varying number of dough circles.

4. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Place puff pastry dough cutouts on a lined cookie sheet and bake for about 15 minutes until slightly golden brown. Let cool. Right before serving- cut the individual puff pastries in half and fill them with the desired amount of pastry cream. Top with berries.

5. Dust with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

