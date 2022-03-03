Hoping to help patients kiss cancer goodbye, Hildegard and Jay Koenig, Co-Founders of Ink Against Cancer – Cancer Warriors Foundation joined us in the studio to talk about their new campaign.

Ink Against Cancer-Cancer Warriors Foundation is a grassroots nonprofit foundation dedicated to uniting local, statewide, and national artists of all mediums together to raise cancer awareness and provide financial assistance to individuals. The Koenigs started the foundation in memory of their brother who battled with cancer and wanted them to help others on their cancer journey.

IAC- Cancer Warriors Foundation offers day-to-day financial support to help cover rent, transportation, medical bills, food, and daily living expenses while going through their journey. They also have helped organize and financially support individuals’ last wishes. They rely solely on the support of donations, sponsorships, and fundraising events. 100% of donations and fundraising go directly to Cancer Warriors.

Hildegard and Jay Koenig wanted to create a sense of community and show support to Cancer Warriors with the “Pucker Up for Cancer” campaign. They held an Ink Against Cancer hockey game with the Utah Grizzlies in February that turned out to be a success. They have decided to continue this campaign throughout March. “Pucker Up to kiss someone Irish for St.Patrick’s Day. But most importantly Pucker Up to Kiss Cancer Goodbye.”

Viewers can support by selecting IAC as their Facebook Birthday Campaign, nonprofit when using Smith’s Rewards Cards, or preferred charity at Amazon Smile. This year the Utah Grizzlies have also established a special code that patrons can purchase tickets to any game to support Cancer Warriors. The QR code can be found on the social media links and the Utah Grizzlies website under the community link (utahgrizzies/inkagainstcancer)

Social media:

Website: www.iac-cancerwarriorsfoundation.org

Facebook: @iaccancerwarriorsfoundation

Instagram: @iaccancerwarriorsfoundation

Twitter: @iaccwf