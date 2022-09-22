For today’s parenting moment we were joined by Kyriaki to talk to us about being more aware of PTSD in motherhood. Often, we think of posttraumatic stress disorder, we think of military members but PTSD in motherhood is more common than you think.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a mental health condition that is triggered by a terrifying event. In many cases, the combination of extreme pain with a loss of control can cause trauma. Symptoms include fear, nightmares, flashbacks, anger, anxiety and unwanted thoughts.

Kyriaki says however, that it is possible to heal through Posttraumatic Growth which has 5 components:

– an appreciation of life

-relating to others better

-personal strength

-feeling of new possibilities

-spiritual change



Podcast: the denmother podcast

Instagram: @the_kyriaki

Website: thedenmother.net