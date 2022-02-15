Psychological thriller makes its debut in SLC

Executive Artistic Director, Cynthia Fleming, and Actor, Reanne Acasio, from the Salt Lake Acting Company, joined us on the show to give a little sneak peek into their new show Egress.

The play is a psychological thriller that tells the story of a woman who is being haunted by her past and is confronted through her profession. “Egress” means “the act or way of leaving a place.” The story takes viewers on an emotional journey with the character searching for safety.

The main actor in the show, Reanne, made her SLAC debut last year via Zoom from her home in Hawaii during the play Alabaster. She will be back on stage with the SLAC.

The show will be playing in person at Salt Lake Acting Company now through February 27th. It will also be streaming on SLAC Digital from February 21st through March 6th. Visit SaltLakeActingCompany.org for more information.