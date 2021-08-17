Psychic gives tea leaf readings

Professional psychic Jennafer Martin joined us in studio this morning to offer tea leaf readings. She tells us a reading can provide guidance and insights for your life and your future. Jennafer explains that a tea leaf reading, or tasseomancy, is an ancient form of divination in which the reader interprets messages from the patterns in the tea leaves after the querent drinks the tea!

Currently offering tea leaf, tarot, past life and pet psychic readings at The Conjuring Tree shop in West Jordan, call the shop to set an appointment: 385-842-3750.

Hop online to learn more at ReadingsMoreByJennafer.com and on Facebook here and Instagram here!