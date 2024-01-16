SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for a delicious way to get your protein in this year, try out protein hot chocolate. Whether you prefer it hot or cold, Savvy has the recipe for you.

Protein hot chocolate

Ingredients:

Milk

1 scoop Protein powder

1 scoop Hot Chocolate mix

Creamer of choice

Frozen protein hot chocolate

Ingredients:

2 tbsp hot cocoa mix

1/4 cup vanilla yogurt

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1/2 cup ice

1 cup almond milk

Toppings:

Whipped cream

Marshmallows

Mini chocolate chips