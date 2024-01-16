SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for a delicious way to get your protein in this year, try out protein hot chocolate. Whether you prefer it hot or cold, Savvy has the recipe for you.

Protein hot chocolate 

Ingredients:

  • Milk
  • 1 scoop Protein powder 
  • 1 scoop Hot Chocolate mix
  • Creamer of choice 

Frozen protein hot chocolate 

Ingredients: 

2 tbsp hot cocoa mix

1/4 cup vanilla yogurt

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1/2 cup ice

1 cup almond milk

Toppings:

Whipped cream

Marshmallows

Mini chocolate chips