SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for a delicious way to get your protein in this year, try out protein hot chocolate. Whether you prefer it hot or cold, Savvy has the recipe for you.
Protein hot chocolate
Ingredients:
- Milk
- 1 scoop Protein powder
- 1 scoop Hot Chocolate mix
- Creamer of choice
Frozen protein hot chocolate
Ingredients:
2 tbsp hot cocoa mix
1/4 cup vanilla yogurt
1 scoop chocolate protein powder
1/2 cup ice
1 cup almond milk
Toppings:
Whipped cream
Marshmallows
Mini chocolate chips