It’s tax season, and Roy Ross, also known as Cyber Suge, Chief Information Security Officer for OMNICOMMANDER, is here to help us protect ourselves from tax season scammers.

It is important now more than ever to be wary of scammers. With the current situation in Russia, they may be launching state-sponsored cyber attacks on their enemies. Ross says to be watching for vishing calls. Understand that the IRS will not contact you via phone, email, text, or social media. If the IRS is going to contact you, they will send you a letter.

If you want to inquire if you owe any money to the IRS, you can check the IRS Payment Portal: https://www.irs.gov/payments You can also talk to a trusted tax professional.

Ross also advises us to look out for the elderly people in our lives. They are the ones who are targeted by scammers. Let them know that there is no rush and that it is okay to hang up the phone.

Ross will be holding a webinar discussing the Cybersecurity Challenges for the rest of 2022. It will be taking place on 3/24. Check them out online and sign up for future events.

