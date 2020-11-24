Protect your microbladed eyebrows with browcap

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Natalie Patterson, founder of BrowCap has created a brand new product in the micro-blading world! Getting your eyebrows done is an investment, and her company is here to make sure your investment is protected.

Microblading is a form of permanent makeup for your eyebrows, BrowCap can be used for microblading and brow lamentation. While your eyebrows are healing after you get them done, you can’t get them wet for 7-10 days or it ruins them! Natalie isn’t a micro-blading artist, she’s a client who struggled with keeping her eyebrows dry during the healing process, so she invented BrowCap.

BrowCap is essentially a shower cap for your brows, to help prevent them from getting wet during the healing process! She tells us she’s grateful to have thought of an idea for something that isn’t out there ye,t and to bring it to the industry. The artists who’ve reviewed it have absolutely loved it!

browcap.com and on IG @brow_cap