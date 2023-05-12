SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you worried about identity theft? You’re not alone. Fortunately, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is here to help. On May 13th, the BBB is hosting their annual Secure Your ID Day event, where you can bring up to 3 boxes of sensitive documents to shred for free.

Britta Clark shared the importance of shredding any documents that contain your name, address, birthdate, Social Security number, or financial information. This includes old credit card statements, bank statements, tax documents, and medical bills. By shredding these documents, you can ensure that your personal information does not fall into the wrong hands.

In addition to shredding your sensitive documents, you can also donate clean, gently used clothes to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah. This organization provides mentorship to children and youth facing adversity, and your donations can help make a positive impact in their lives.

For more information on the Secure Your ID Day event, visit https://bbb.org/SYID or follow them on Twitter (@BBBUtahNevada) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BBBUtahNevada/).