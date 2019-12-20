Chef Jenn Martello joined us with an idea to mix up pizza night! She shared a Stromboli recipe, which is a rolled pizza, that she has paired with a roasted tomato soup (a play on grilled cheese and tomato soup). Simple and delicious but looks fancier than a traditional pizza pie.
Prosciutto and Turkey Stromboli with Tomato Soup
Stromboli Dough
- 3 ½ cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1 tsp Sugar
- 2 1/4 tsp. Active Dry Yeast (one envelope)
- 2 tsp Salt
- 1 ½ cups Water
- 2 tbsp Olive Oil
- Rolling pin
Directions:
- Place flour, sugar, yeast and sat in stand mixer and combine.
- Add water and olive oil. Using a dough hook, mix until a ball forms.
- Feel dough and test for dryness and wetness.
- The dough should be elastic and smooth.
- If needed, adjust with additional water or flour.
- Turn dough on floured surface and knead until you have a firm ball
- Place in a large, oiled bowl covered with a kitchen towel and allow to rise 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
- You can also place in fridge and allow to slow- rise overnight.
- Punch the dough down, place on floured surface and allow dough to rest an additional 10 minutes.
Turkey & Prosciutto Stromboli
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 recipe Stromboli dough
- 6 ounces prosciutto
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 2 cups spinach
- 4 ounces sliced turkey
- ½ cup roasted red peppers sliced
- 1 egg, beaten
- Beat with 1 Tbsp of water to make egg wash
- 2 tbsp shredded Parmesan
- 1 tsp dried parsley heavy cream , for garnish (optional)
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375° F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On a floured surface, roll out the Stromboli dough into a large rectangle 1⁄4- inch thick.
- Lay prosciutto on the dough leaving a 1⁄2-inch border.
- Layer with 1 cup of mozzarella, spinach, turkey, remaining mozzarella and roasted red peppers.
- Brush borders with egg wash, fold in short ends, roll up long ends to make a long, spiraled roll.
- Place seam-side down on the baking sheet.
- Brush each Stromboli with egg wash and cut slits along the top to replace steam. Sprinkle with Parmesan and dried parsley flakes.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
- Allow the Stromboli to rest 10 minutes before serving.
Tomato soup
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 can Whole plum tomatoes
- 28 oz *San Marzano
- 4 cloves Garlic, peeled and Smashed
- ¼ cup Olive oil
- 2 Tbsp Butter
- 1 each Onion, chopped
- 3 stalks Celery, chopped
- 2 Tbsp Tomato paste
- 1 quart Chicken stock
- 1 handful Fresh basil Heavy Cream , for garnish (optional)
- Salt & Pepper, to taste