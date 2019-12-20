Prosciutto and Turkey Stromboli with Tomato Soup

Chef Jenn Martello joined us with an idea to mix up pizza night! She shared a Stromboli recipe, which is a rolled pizza, that she has paired with a roasted tomato soup (a play on grilled cheese and tomato soup). Simple and delicious but looks fancier than a traditional pizza pie.

Prosciutto and Turkey Stromboli with Tomato Soup

Stromboli Dough 

  1. 3 ½ cups All-Purpose Flour
  2. 1 tsp Sugar 
  3. 2 1/4 tsp. Active Dry Yeast (one envelope) 
  4. 2 tsp Salt
  5. 1 ½ cups Water
  6. 2 tbsp Olive Oil
  7. All-Purpose Flour
  8. Sugar
  9. Active Dry Yeast (one envelope)
  10. Salt
  11. Water, very warm but not hot
  12. 1 Tbsp Olive Oil
  13. Rolling pin

Directions:

  1. Place flour, sugar, yeast and sat in stand mixer and combine.
  2. Add water and olive oil. Using a dough hook, mix until a ball forms.
  3. Feel dough and test for dryness and wetness.
  4. The dough should be elastic and smooth.
  5. If needed, adjust with additional water or flour.
  6. Turn dough on floured surface and knead until you have a firm ball
  7. Place in a large, oiled bowl covered with a kitchen towel and allow to rise 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
  8. You can also place in fridge and allow to slow- rise overnight.
  9. Punch the dough down, place on floured surface and allow dough to rest an additional 10 minutes.

Turkey & Prosciutto Stromboli  

Serves 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 recipe Stromboli dough
  • 6 ounces prosciutto
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella
  • 2 cups spinach
  • 4 ounces sliced turkey
  • ½ cup roasted red peppers sliced
  • 1 egg, beaten
    • Beat with 1 Tbsp of water to make egg wash
  • 2 tbsp shredded Parmesan
  • 1 tsp dried parsley heavy cream , for garnish (optional)
  • Salt & pepper, to taste
    • Beat with 1 Tbsp of water to make egg wash


Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375° F.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. On a floured surface, roll out the Stromboli dough into a large rectangle 1⁄4- inch thick.
  4. Lay prosciutto on the dough leaving a 1⁄2-inch border.
  5. Layer with 1 cup of mozzarella, spinach, turkey, remaining mozzarella and roasted red peppers.
  6. Brush borders with egg wash, fold in short ends, roll up long ends to make a long, spiraled roll.
  7. Place seam-side down on the baking sheet.
  8. Brush each Stromboli with egg wash and cut slits along the top to replace steam. Sprinkle with Parmesan and dried parsley flakes.
  9. Bake for 30 minutes.
  10. Allow the Stromboli to rest 10 minutes before serving.

Tomato soup  

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 can Whole plum tomatoes
  • 28 oz *San Marzano
  • 4 cloves Garlic, peeled and Smashed
  • ¼ cup Olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp Butter
  • 1 each Onion, chopped
  • 3 stalks Celery, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp Tomato paste
  • 1 quart Chicken stock
  • 1 handful Fresh basil Heavy Cream , for garnish (optional)
  • Salt & Pepper, to taste

