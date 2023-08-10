Brandy Vega is a dynamic entrepreneur, media guru, mother, philanthropist, and advocate. She’s the founder of Vega Media Studios, a leading video production and media studio. Brandy’s passions also extend to humanitarian work, where she founded her own nonprofit organization, Good Deed Revolution, to promote mental health and suicide prevention.

Her current campaign is Promise2Live. Her goal is to create a viral movement that empowers individuals to make a promise, whether or not they are struggling, that if they ever feel sad, depressed, hopeless or suicidal that they will reach out to a friend, family member, a trusted resources or call or text 988!

Once they promise, they’re asked to share it. By sharing on social media, we can stop the stigma, start conversations and save lives!

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok @promise2livechallenge @promise2live

Hop online to learn more www.promise2live.org