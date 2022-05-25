This summer season get your teen set up with the best products to feel confident and cool. We sat down with a local teen, Kate Degering, about her recommendations for the essential summer products.

The hot, new hair product that Degering discusses is the Dyson Airwrap. This product does it all with a unique twist on your typical hair dryer and curling iron. It uses air to produce voluminous hair and the different attachments allow for different styles daily. Its unique design protects against heat damage that occurs with typical styling tools. Moving to makeup, Degering brings in three products to boost your summer look. The first item, Lip Injection lip plumper by Two Faced Cosmetics, gives your lips a glossy finish and full feel, while nourishing and conditioning. For a sun kissed look, pick up the Super Dewey Liquid Blush from Revolution. This light weight and pigmented product is perfect for the natural summer glow. Looking for long and luxurious lashes, try Babe Lashes Essential Growth Serum. This serum produces thicker, longer, and darker lashes without the hassle and discomfort of extensions. When you smell good you feel good and Degering suggests the Glossier You perfume. This special perfumes formula smells different on every individual, however, you are sure to love it. Finally, platform shoes are in and with trips to the pool and fun in the sun, platform sandals are a must. Degering showed us her favorite pair from Doc Martin.

Whatever your summer plans are, teens are sure to love these products!