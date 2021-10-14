Products to color your hair this Halloween

Today on GTU, Sierra joined us to educate viewers about what products you can use to color your hair this Halloween. Adding color to your hair is a great way to take your costume to the next level!

Forget the wigs, there are great products out there that will give you a realistic look that will wash right out when the holiday is over. Hairstylist, Sierra, demonstrated how to use a temporary pink hair dye to spice up her model’s Halloween look. She explained that you don’t have to be blonde to use fun colors in your hair. You just will have to use a clarifying shampoo when washing the color out for lighter hair colors.

Sierra advises to always use products that are meant for hair! Don’t DIY a color at home with food coloring, Kool-aid, or other items not meant for hair. This can stain the hair and be very difficult to remove!

For more tips and product recommendations, follow Sierra on Instagram! You can also visit her salon to get a Demi-permanent hair color done by Sierra, herself. This will last longer than one wash and can be fun for the whole month!

She also offered viewers a code for $10 off an appointment! Email her and mention GTU for your next appointment!