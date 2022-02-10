Products that will help you get red carpet ready

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner joined us on the show with some “Red Carpet Essentials”. Dawn McCarthy is a beauty and lifestyle advisor who is passionate about good products. Today she shared the following reviews:

Dermalactives is a premium skin care brand that is dedicated to providing consumers with the very best skin care treatments on the market. Thanks to countless hours of research and development, Dermalactives has been able to advance the technology of the cosmetic beauty market, developing best-selling skin care devices and personal care products that have grown a devoted following. My personal favorite is the 7 in One Shield Mask. https://dermalled.com/

OMM Collection Emulsified Sugar Scrub + Whipped Body Butter (Spa Set) – The Mission at OMM Collection is to care for every family member daily with natural, clean, therapeutic high-quality ingredients in each product to maintain healthy skin. OMM reflects all-encompassing beauty, inside and out and offers clean- natural products. Welcome OMM to your home today! OMM Collection is available on Amazon, Macys.com and in many top luxury resorts and spas around the world, or go to https://www.ommcollection.com/

Eyebrations Triple Action Eye Serum – comes with a revolutionary vibrating tip, specially designed to enhance the serum’s effectiveness by using 10,000 vibrations/minute allowing the eye serum to penetrate more deeply into the layers of your skin. Minimize the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes quicker than ever before. This is skincare inspired by science, trusted by clients and developed by biologist and licensed esthetician, Erica Suppa. https://freshfacedskincare.com/

Bluestone Sunshields is the #1 doctor recommended brand of sunshield. Founded by licensed esthetician, Jen Podany, when she saw a need for a product that would provide privacy and sun protection for her patients who had undergone treatments. Bluestone is founded on the mission to provide the best and most fashionable protection against the elements. Zaddy Shades – We took our most popular Lux Shield material and turned them into the hottest shades! Great UV protection and no glare. Each set comes with 3 interchangeable lens. Sun Scarf – UPF 50+, Cooling Technology Fabric. Great for hot days it blocks the sun and keeps you cool. https://www.bluestonesunshields.com/

Opopop- For all your viewing parties and movie nights, Opopop is americas favorite new gourmet popcorn on a mission to liberate you from borning popcorn. Their flavor wrapped popcorn kernels come in six signature flavors including reimagined classics such as Fancy Butter, and uniquely created experiences like Maui Heat and Vanilla Cake Pop. They just launched a new product for snack size snacking Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups. Product can be purchased online at https://opopop.com/

For products featured on-air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information or go to www.dawnscorner.com for more details on certain product promotions.

