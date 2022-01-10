Products for your next outdoor adventure

Chris Garcin from Wave Products USA is here in the studio with us today sharing outdoor venture equipment. Wave has been an SLC staple, making indestructible bags for all sorts of adventures since 1979.

Wave is an acronym for “Wild Ass Venture Equipment”. They make a wide range of bags for any venture you want to go out and do. They displayed the following bags:

Duffel Bag

Tote Bag

Fanny Packs

Backpack

Large bomber backpack

Toiletry Bag

Pouch kit

These bags have been built right here in SLC and are known to be indestructible. They use the best materials and put a lot of care into how they are made. Wave has built custom bags for individuals and B2B sales many different customers over the years from Alta Ski patrol to Lifeflight.

In Spring 2021, the business was purchased by Chuck Mumford & Chris Garcin who wished to continue the legacy. They recently launched their very first website e-commerce store and website.

Garcin mentions to stay tuned on their social media for new product releases.

Website: Waveproducts.com Social media: IG & FB @waveproductsusa