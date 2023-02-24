SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — What does pro wrestling have to do with anti-bullying? Manny Lemons, owner of Devotion Championship Wrestling, co-owner Wrecka, and Brian Morris, marketing coordinator of Ascent Academies of Utah gathered in our studio today to tell us how they’ve joined forces for a cause!

Manny tells us that his wrestlers teach kindness and respect, along with healthy competition without resorting to violence. We talk about the need to create safe, bully-free environments at school, as well as learn about Ascent Academy. A tuition-free public charter school with five locations in Utah, voted charter school of the year in 2021. Accepting new students for the ’03-’04 school year.

Devotion Championship Wrestling and Ascent Academy look forward to collaborating with an assembly tomorrow that’s sure to be a hit.

