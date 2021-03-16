Prioritize your marriage through every stage

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Between work, kids, school, and housework, finding time for you and your partner can be hard. Lucky for us, family life educator Amberly Lambertsen is here to help us navigate how to make marriage relationships a priority throughout every stage of life!

From dating to newlyweds, through school and busy work hours, throughout the crazy years of parenting, and into empty nest and retirement, making your marriage a priority doesn’t require hours of time or big romantic gestures every day. There are simple things that couples can do throughout every stage of their marriage to keep the romantic side of their relationship alive and stay grounded in who they are as a couple, at the foundation of their family.

Three simple things a couple can do throughout their entire marriage to make each other a priority:

Have a daily connecting ritual

Continue to pursue each other

Express gratitude

Pre-orders are open for Beyond Date Night, a new book Amberly wrote to focus on the simple things that couples can do every single day to make their marriage a priority.

Instagram: @aprioritizedmarriage Facebook: A Prioritized Marriage

aprioritizedmarriage.com