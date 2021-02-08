Printable Valentine’s with Cut Paste Celebrate

Curt R. Jensen of Cut Paste Celebrate stopped by to share the details of his awesome new business! He’s recently started posting daily “instagram” celebrations, and we see his Valentine printable projects you get straight from his website. Take a look, and visit his social media for all the fun!
Printable piñata favor box and Valentine tags
2 ways to use:
Cut and assemble Piñata Favor Box as a gift for your Valentine
Simply add our printable Valentine to an unassembled Piñata Favor Box
Printable mystery drink labels and Valentine tags
3 ways to use:
Wrap individual bottles for your coworkers, classmates, and friends Make a six pack for your kids or sweet heat
Scorecards included to make this into a Mystery Soda Tasting Game
Printable cookie boxes and Valentines
2 ways to use:
Simply print valentines and add them to store bought cookies
Cut and assemble cookie boxes to celebrate
Printable “We Go Together” Valentines and cut files
2 ways to use:
Cricut and Silhouette crafters can use our digital cut files to create layered paper art
Students and teachers can use printable version for easy Valentines
