Printable Valentine’s with Cut Paste Celebrate

Curt R. Jensen of Cut Paste Celebrate stopped by to share the details of his awesome new business! He’s recently started posting daily “instagram” celebrations, and we see his Valentine printable projects you get straight from his website. Take a look, and visit his social media for all the fun!



Printable piñata favor box and Valentine tags

2 ways to use:

Cut and assemble Piñata Favor Box as a gift for your Valentine

Simply add our printable Valentine to an unassembled Piñata Favor Box

Printable mystery drink labels and Valentine tags



3 ways to use:

Wrap individual bottles for your coworkers, classmates, and friends Make a six pack for your kids or sweet heat

Scorecards included to make this into a Mystery Soda Tasting Game



Printable cookie boxes and Valentines



2 ways to use:

Simply print valentines and add them to store bought cookies

Cut and assemble cookie boxes to celebrate



Printable “We Go Together” Valentines and cut files



2 ways to use:

Cricut and Silhouette crafters can use our digital cut files to create layered paper art

Students and teachers can use printable version for easy Valentines

Hop online www.CutPasteCelebrate.com IG: @cutpastecelebrate Facebook cutpastecelebrate and Pinterest CutPasteCelebrate

