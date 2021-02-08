Printable Valentine’s with Cut Paste Celebrate

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Curt R. Jensen of Cut Paste Celebrate stopped by to share the details of his awesome new business! He’s recently started posting daily “instagram” celebrations, and we see his Valentine printable projects you get straight from his website. Take a look, and visit his social media for all the fun!

Printable piñata favor box and Valentine tags

2 ways to use:                        

Cut and assemble Piñata Favor Box as a gift for your Valentine
Simply add our printable Valentine to an unassembled Piñata Favor Box
Printable mystery drink labels and Valentine tags

3 ways to use:

Wrap individual bottles for your coworkers, classmates, and friends Make a six pack for your kids or sweet heat
Scorecards included to make this into a Mystery Soda Tasting Game

Printable cookie boxes and Valentines

2 ways to use:

Simply print valentines and add them to store bought cookies
Cut and assemble cookie boxes to celebrate

Printable “We Go Together” Valentines and cut files

2 ways to use:    

Cricut and Silhouette crafters can use our digital cut files to create layered paper art
Students and teachers can use printable version for easy Valentines

Hop online www.CutPasteCelebrate.com IG: @cutpastecelebrate Facebook cutpastecelebrate and Pinterest CutPasteCelebrate   
   

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors