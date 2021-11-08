Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ and Sarah Jessica Parker is ready to respond to age and her looks

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s “The Crown” will tackle the 1990s as it continues to follow the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their ultimate demise as a couple. In covering the years 1990 through her tragic death in 1997, there are plenty of infamous pop cultures moments that will come into play. Princess Diana was no stranger to a fashion moment, but there is one dress that will forever be cemented into history: her iconic “revenge dress.” This week photos of on-set photos of Elizabeth Debicki, who will be stepping in to portray the former Princess of Wales opposite Dominic West as the prince, spread across social media as she rocked an almost identical re-creation of the black dress.
- Plus, Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t unfamiliar with the comments made about her on social media, and she’s ready to respond to those who want to discuss her age and looks. Parker is Vogue’s December 2021 cover star and in her interview with the magazine, she discussed some of the negative commentary that surfaced on social media following the announcement of the “Sex and the City” sequel series, “And Just Like That…,” which was centered around the ages of the three leading women. The series will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life and love in New York City in their 50s. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” Parker said. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people.”
- And about 20 months into the pandemic, women are worried about their careers and struggling financially more than men. We’re almost 2 years out from hearing the word COVID for the first time, and when it comes to our careers and our bank accounts, things aren’t looking great, especially for women and People of Color. In fact, according to a new study conducted by the University of Phoenix Career Institute, 51 percent of women are living paycheck to paycheck while 46 percent of women are consistently worried about losing their job in the current economy. One in three say that the pandemic has derailed their career in a significant way, even though 83 percent say that they have the skills they need and are highly employable.
- Finally, how long does it take you to pee? It’s possible you’ve never counted but you might learn some things from trying. Paying attention to the number of seconds it takes you to pee is a good way to self-monitor your bladder habits, says Janis Miller, PhD, a nurse practitioner behind the interactive website MyConfidentBladder.com. In general, it should take about 20 seconds to pee. You can set a timer, or simply by counting “one-Mississippi, two-Mississippi,” Dr. Miller says. If you’re significantly over or under 20 seconds, you’re likely holding your pee too long or going too often. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more on GTU this Monday morning.
