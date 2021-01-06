Princess Diana style, and being a minimalist in your closet

Abbey Smiley Trujillo, owner of Peach Vintage joined us for not one, but two stylish segments today! First up is Princess Diana style, it’s back and everyone is inspired by it! The year of 2020 has had everyone on a wild ride when it comes to clothing and fashion, because we basically had all the time in the world to soak up inspiration and take in content, without anywhere to show it off. This being said, one of the most prominent figures who people have been inspired by lately is Princess Diana.

Abbey tells us she’s a great inspiration for effortless and fun style, while also having a mix of office/professional, as well as casual running-errands outfits. Styles that are sure to stick around from the current Princess Diana craze are bold colors in mix & match patterns such as gingham pants and a garanimal style matching color top. A nice plaid jacket, shacket, or trenchcoat to add a bit of texture and pop over any outfit. Colorful and nicely tailored trousers, veering away from boring tones and more into things that will draw your eye to the wearer.

The 2021 Fashion Week photos we are seeing, are pieces that are bold, colorful, dramatic, and fun will become a huge surge this year as we shift into a mindset of freedom and appreciation for showing off our personalities. We are sick of being sheltered inside, and ready to be out, noticed, and having fun again.

Many celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Beiber, and even Harry Styles have copied her looks. One of the most simple to copy is an oversized hoodless sweatshirt, biker shorts, cuffed ankle socks, and sneakers. Comfortable, and stylish. Not to mention, Lady Di was very good at pairing a baseball cap with a nice coat, a trend Abbey hopes will never go away. Mixing sporty with business style was her cup of tea, and can be ours now too!

In Abbey’s second segment, we talk being a minimalist in your closet and whether or not it’s for you. A few years ago a big surge of the idea of minimalism struck when the documentary titled “The Minimalists” was released. It gained a huge popularity, and brought a new idea of simplicity and peace to so many people. Led by Marie Kondo and her idea of only keeping things that bring you joy, while decluttering your life.

These are beautiful and extremely beneficial things to know and run your life with. However, just because they are ideal for some people and take away their stress and overwhelm, it doesn’t have to mean it works for you. There was a big surge in the last few years also of creating a minimalist, or “capsule” wardrobe. Some people only allowed 33 things in their closet, including shoes, bags, accessories, coats, and regular clothing items.

To accomplish this type of wardrobe, you have to get extremely creative on finding pieces that are long-lasting, will go together very well, and not be worried about expressing a brand new version of yourself every day. Abbey says she’s far from a maximalist, but loves the creative outlet that pairing new things can bring her personality every day.

Sit down and evaluate which direction you think is the best fit for you, then try it out for a little while. Test out being a minimalist without completely throwing away or donating your clothes, just hide them in a box under the bed for a month or so while you work from 33 items. If that isn’t the way for you, but you love the idea of what this means in being creative with your clothing choices and deciding to purchase fewer items but at better qualities and usages, then begin to look for items that will only add in nicely to your current wardrobe. Find things that are well made, and will last you a long time and look for ways to do this from sustainable shops.

