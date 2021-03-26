Charlotte Hancey was in the GTU kitchen whipping up the tastiest recipe for primavera orzo with lemon feta dressing. Drooling yet? Same. Save the recipe below, and peep Charlotte’s blog at www.charlotteshares.blog and IG: @charlotte.shares
Primavera Orzo Salad with Lemon Feta Dressing is easy, light, refreshing and delicious! It’s full of asparagus, fresh oregano, arugula, and spinach then tossed with a bright lemon feta dressing. Perfect for Easter!
Primavera Orzo with Lemon Feta Dressing
Ingredients:
1 lb orzo pasta
1 lb asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2 in pieces
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 cups baby spinach
1 cup baby arugula
1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped
For the dressing:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
2-3 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup feta
Ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
Cook orzo according to box directions. Rinse with cold water to cool down, drain, set aside.
Heat a large skillet to medium-high and add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add asparagus and cook until crisp tender, about 3-5 minutes.
Remove from pan and place on a plate to cool.
Make dressing by adding all ingredients to a small bowl. Whisk until combined.
In a large bowl add orzo, asparagus, spinach, arugula, oregano and dressing. Toss until combined well. Top with more feta if desired. Serve room temp or cold.