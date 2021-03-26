Primavera Orzo with Lemon Feta Dressing

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Charlotte Hancey was in the GTU kitchen whipping up the tastiest recipe for primavera orzo with lemon feta dressing. Drooling yet? Same. Save the recipe below, and peep Charlotte’s blog at www.charlotteshares.blog and IG: @charlotte.shares

Primavera Orzo Salad with Lemon Feta Dressing is easy, light, refreshing and delicious! It’s full of asparagus, fresh oregano, arugula, and spinach then tossed with a bright lemon feta dressing. Perfect for Easter!

Primavera Orzo with Lemon Feta Dressing 

Ingredients:

1 lb orzo pasta

1 lb asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2 in pieces 

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups baby spinach

1 cup baby arugula

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

For the dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup feta

Ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cook orzo according to box directions. Rinse with cold water to cool down, drain, set aside.

Heat a large skillet to medium-high and add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add asparagus and cook until crisp tender, about 3-5 minutes.

Remove from pan and place on a plate to cool. 

Make dressing by adding all ingredients to a small bowl. Whisk until combined. 

In a large bowl add orzo, asparagus, spinach, arugula, oregano and dressing. Toss until combined well. Top with more feta if desired. Serve room temp or cold. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors