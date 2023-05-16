SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jonathan Foulk, Co-Ceo of the Utah Pride Center, and Ted Nicolls, Director of Special Events and Operations touch on the new addition to their event lineup as well as Utah Pride’s year-round services. Utah Pride presents the Utah Pride festival, this year focusing on fighting shame, guilt, and stigma with joy, celebration, and confidence.

The Utah Pride Festival extends from June 1-4. Utah Pride focuses on celebrating LGBTQ+ safely while uniting the community with inclusive events, services, and programs. They’re excited to announce their new addition to the event lineup of the Loud and Queer Concert. Icona Pop has joined the lineup for the Loud and Queer Concert on Friday, June 2. For tickets click here.

The Utah Pride Center offers programs to build a welcoming community for everyone by offering different support groups, resources, and events. The pride center offers Counseling services that focus on a culturally sensitive approach. Within the offered counseling services, the Pride Center offers suicide prevention services. Training on correct concepts and terminology is also available through their website.

The youth and family programs offered daily support for the development of queer youth and teens. Through the Utah Pride Center, social events are available to celebrate and unite the members of our youth queer community. The Utah Pride Centers capitalizes on the inclusion, support, and safety LGBTQ+ youth community. For children ages 10-18, fill out this form to register for Utah Pride’s Youth program!