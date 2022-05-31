Cat Palmer discussed pride week with us earlier today in the studio and shared all the information you need to know about this weekend’s upcoming pride festival.

Palmer said that pride week holds a special place in her family’s heart. With a transgender daughter, asexual daughter, bi-sexual daughter, and an ally son, pride week is full of celebrations for them and friends in the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Celebrating pride week is important for recognizing those who came before and made pride week and month possible, Palmer said. She discussed her family’s relationship to pride week and what it means to them.

She shared with us that the upcoming pride march will be held on June 3 at 8:30 PM. The march will begin at the State Capitol and end at Washington Square. Participants are welcome to join the march at any point throughout its duration. The pride festival is from Thursday to Sunday and you can find tickets online, with the pride parade on Sunday morning at 10 AM.

For more ways to celebrate pride and find local celebrations, you can check out Palmer’s blog for more information at catpalmerphoto.blogspot.com and you can find her on Instagram at @catpalmerphotography