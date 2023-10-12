OGDEN, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Continuing the conversation about Domestic Violence Awareness with Amber Paaso and Jaime Nunley from the YCC Family Crisis Center. Unfortunately, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience domestic violence sometime in their lives and four women lost their lives to domestic violence in Weber County since October 2022.

Paaso and Nunley focus their efforts on prevention through education. The YCC Family Crisis Center works to create positive change in the state of Utah. Since July, all law enforcement agencies have been required to complete a lethality assessment (LAP) for any domestic violence victim in Utah. This has increased the number of referrals to YCC and the shelter was almost at capacity for the entire summer.

Funding is always helpful as the YCC has been reduced to nearly half despite the increased need. Visit www.yccogden.org to help support survivors of domestic violence and find more information at:

https://www.instagram.com/ycc_family_crisis_center/

https://www.facebook.com/yccogden