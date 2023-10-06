SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Luba Douziech along with Tim Olakunle, from Sego Lily joined us on the show to share about their advocacy for the deaf community.

Sego Lily is a non-profit agency that has served the Deaf Community in Utah for over 20 years. They provide advocacy, support, and resources focused on healing and recovery for those in the Deaf Community dealing with domestic abuse or sexual assault. Sego Lily promotes a safe and empowered community for Deaf, Hard of Hearing, DeafBlind, and DeafDisabled people, providing culturally accessible service, advocacy, and education.

They shared about an upcoming GALA event. This year’s theme is Under the Sea, and guests are invited to wear formal attire! Visit https://segolily.org and @segolilycenter for more information.