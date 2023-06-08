Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Summer is filled with concerts and festivals, making for fun-filled memories, but it can come at a cost. With the loud music and environments, hearing loss can occur when attending these summer festivities. Dr. Melissa E. Heche joined us over a live Zoom today to talk about hearing loss and how to prevent it with mindful hearing protection.

Dr. Heche advises you to pay extra attention to what concert you are attending and if the genre of music is louder or softer. This will affect where you stand while at the concert. When attending a festival or concert, the safest spot to be is further away from the speakers since sound becomes less intense as it travels.

A few other tips given by Dr. Heche include;

Downloading an app on your phone that measures the sound around you

Protect yourself with earplugs

Limit 85-decibel exposure to 8 hours



Our hearing can be affected by just one festival or concert, and because of this, we must pay extra attention to any ringing in the years. If ringing occurs, Dr. Heche recommends going to a doctor for a complete evaluation and hearing test.

Concerts can bring so much fun to the summertime, even more so when our hearing stays in check! For more tips from Dr. Heche, visit http://www.ny-sh.com/ and find her on social media @speaknhear.