Pretzel and chocolate turtle treats

Pretzels and chocolate? Sign us up! CarissaStarks of Eat My Sweets is back in our kitchen with some fun ideas for treats. IG @eatmysweets_bycarissa

PRETZEL TURTLES

Ingredients

Pretzels

Rolo Candies

Pecan Halves

Directions

1. Unwrap Rolo Candies and set aside

2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and line a large cookie sheet with Parchment Paper.

3. Place Pretzels in rows on a cookie sheet. Top each pretzel with a Rolo.

4. Bake for 2-3 minutes

5. Remove from the oven and immediately press 1 Pecan half on top of each Rolo.

6. Put in the fridge for 10 minutes to let set.

7. Enjoy!

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



