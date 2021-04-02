Pretzel and chocolate turtle treats

Pretzels and chocolate? Sign us up! CarissaStarks of Eat My Sweets is back in our kitchen with some fun ideas for treats. IG @eatmysweets_bycarissa
PRETZEL TURTLES
Ingredients
Pretzels
Rolo Candies
Pecan Halves
Directions
1. Unwrap Rolo Candies and set aside
2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and line a large cookie sheet with Parchment Paper.
3. Place Pretzels in rows on a cookie sheet. Top each pretzel with a Rolo.
4. Bake for 2-3 minutes
5. Remove from the oven and immediately press 1 Pecan half on top of each Rolo.
6. Put in the fridge for 10 minutes to let set.
7. Enjoy!