Pretty kitty Gia needs a home

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Best Friends Animal Society is doing a holiday adoption special for the month of December, all pets are fee waived through the month, sponsored by Xfinity! They are also giving goody bags to all adopters.



This pretty kitty is Gia, and she’s in an awesome foster home with Catie. Gia is a beautiful outgoing six-year-old tabby waiting for her forever home. She adores attention and loves to chat. She never has any issues with small talk, and she’ll even let you know she wants attention by tapping on your hand or arm with her paw.

She’s known for her loud purr and she’s an avid bird watcher. Gia also plays fetch with her toy mice, and loves chasing strings and stick toys. She does have IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and requires a special diet, but she doesn’t let that stop her from singing and playing all day!

Gia is two weeks shy of being in Best Friends’ care for a whole year! She’s very ready to find a loving, new home for the holidays. Her adoption fee is waved, thanks to sponsor Xfinity through December.

If you think this sweetheart is the girl for you, email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet with Gia!