Preston switches up the little black dress

Preston Tate was on the show giving us some ideas on how to spice up that little black dress in the closet. Preston dressed up the black dress and even helped us dress it down. Not only does he switch it up with ease he does it for a reasonable price.

Preston dresses up the black dress with a checkered blazer and some pearl necklaces and dresses it down with a sweater slipped over the the dress and pairing it with some cute tennis shoes. He also brought some jewelry to accessorize the outfit.

It’s as simple as that! Preston mentions all of this can be bought for around $200 and it all can be worn again. For more style tips you can follow Preston on Instagram @preston_tate

