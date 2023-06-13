Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Enjoy an elevated on the go meal with these Pressed “Picnic” Sandwiches. Chef Jenn Martello was in the GTU kitchen today giving us the how-to on one tasty looking lunch.

Pressed “Picnic” Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Pistachio Pesto

3 Cups fresh basil leaves

½ cup grated parmesan

⅓ cup unsalted, shelled pistachios

1 tsp sea salt

2 garlic cloves

Fresh ground pepper to taste

½ Cup olive oil

Filing

1 loaf large artisan bread

¼ lb. mortadella

¼ lb. capicola

⅛ lb. genoa salame

¼ lb. provolone

2 cups baby arugula

1 drizzle balsamic glaze

¼ cup roasted red peppers

3 tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a blender, pulse the basil, parmesan, pistachios, garlic, salt and pepper. With the blender running, drizzle in the olive oil until combined. Set aside. Cut the loaf of bread down the middle. Generously spread pistachio pesto on the bottom half. Brush the top half with olive oil. Layer mortadella, capicola, salame, provolone and arugula on top of pesto. Drizzle arugula with balsamic glaze. Place roasted red peppers on top of arugula. Place top bread to make the sandwich. Tightly wrap the sandwich with 2 layers of plastic wrap. Place in the refrigerator with a heavy cutting board, book or cast-iron pan to press the sandwich. Allow the sandwich to press for at least 6 hours. Slice and enjoy a picnic!

