SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Preserve the memories of your loved ones in a unique way. Laurie Salisbury takes momentos from people that have passed and constructs stuffed animals, pillows and blankets to keep their memory alive.

Salisbury can be found on Instagram at Luviez by Laurie. She knows from experience that it’s very difficult to lose a loved one, and enjoys being able to be a part of the others journey. She believes that keepsakes help provide closure and comfort.

Luviez By Laurie Facebook can be found on Facebook marketplace and Instagram.