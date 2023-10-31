SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s that time of year as temperatures outside begin to fall, that we turn our focus on our furnace and heating up the home and office space. Dominion Energy says now is good time to have your furnance inspected by a certified heating contractor to help ensure it is operating safely and efficiently.

Here are some tips from Dominion Energy:

• Check your furnace filter regularly and replace it if necessary.

• Give your furnace some space. Your furnace performs best when it has room to breathe.

• Don’t store any flammable materials near your furnace.

• Install a smart thermostat. This will help out your furnace and could lead to cost savings on your utility bill in the long-term.

• Move furniture, drapes and anything else obstructing air ducts and cold-air returns. Blocked vents mean poor airflow and excess stress on your furnace.

For more tips and ways to safely and efficiently manager your natural gas service this winter visit DominionEnergy.com.

Sponsored by Dominion Energy Utah.