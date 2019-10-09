Prepare for frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs this Halloween!

Single tickets are now on sale for all of Odyssey’s 2019-2020 performances of Thriller, The ReduxNut-Cracker and Shut Up and Dance!

If Odyssey Dance Theatre‘s Thriller isn’t part of your yearly Halloween tradition, it should be.

The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve. Throughout the two-hour program, Thriller highlights all the heroes of the season, including Frankenstein’s monster and his bride, skeletons and mummies.

“This show has become a phenomenon!” says Artistic Director Derryl Yeager.

“Now in its 23rd year, it has grown tremendously in popularity, and we are busy performing the show throughout the entire month!

This year’s show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises.

Get your tickets early, because most of the performances sold out last year. For GTU viewers there is a 10% discount when you use the code: ‘Odyssey2019’ at OdysseyDance.com

This article contains sponsored content.