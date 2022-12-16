SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Staying mobile and active during pregnancy can be difficult, but yoga instructor, Prezley Potter, has some poses to help promote healthy hips and spine to prepare for giving birth.

With only a couple of weeks left in her pregnancy, Prezley says that staying active and moving has helped her mobility. As a yoga instructor, she knows the benefits of good form and shared 3 poses to relieve some of the pressure on the lower back and hips.

Malasana or a Yogi Squat is a great way to open and strengthen your hip flexors. It is done by facing your toes out and heels in a deep squat. This is a great pose to help work on your mobility and prepare your hips for labor.

You can then transition to the Cat and Cow pose. This is done on your hands and knees, rocking back and forth. It creates gentle backbend and spinal movement that relieves pressure in the lower back.

The best way to finish your yoga session is with some Savasana. Prezley brought some two blocks and a bolster to help support the back in the Reclining Butterfly Pose. This stretches the hips to prepare for labor and deepens the breath so you can enjoy savasana.

Prezley teaches Sundays at 9:30 AM at Lift at Station Park in Farmington. For her teaching schedule follow her on Instagram and Tiktok @prezleypotter

