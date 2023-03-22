SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It’s so easy to find yourself lost in all the clutter around your home. Satu Kujanpää is the owner of Preloved, a new business that’s making dejunking easier than ever before by selling your stuff for you!

Satu is Finnish and spent a lot of her time growing up in Finland where she noticed a big difference in how Americans and Finnish live. In Finland, homes are much smaller so there is significantly less space to store clutter. A common concept there are booth thrift stores that people can use to make money off some of the junk build-up around the house. These stores are what inspired Satu to start Preloved, where people can safely sell what they no longer need.

How the store works when you rent a booth is that you set up your things on Saturday morning and tag them at the price that you want! You know the value of your items better than anyone, so you get to name the price unlike at other consignment stores. After setting up, Preloved does the work for you! They sell your products and communicate with your customers. You can even use their website to track your sales in live time. If you want to discount your items, simply let them know and they will make it happen. Your items will be up for purchase from Saturday morning until the next Friday night. Whatever you sell at Preloved, you get 65% of the profits.

When your home is full of clutter, it can impact many parts of your life. It can take a toll mentally trying to organize, clean up, and keep up with extra stuff. Giving yourself more open space and less to worry about takes that weight off your shoulders. Plus, it makes a difference financially! The more you buy, the more you find yourself purchasing even more just to help you organize what you already have. Preloved lets you skip the hard parts of decluttering to help you clear your home and mind.

Preloved currently has six locations, the newest of which is opening in Layton on April 1. For their grand opening, they are offering a buy-one-get-one booth rental where they will set you up with a second booth of your choice for the price of one. Check out their website preloved.love for more information and find their Sandy, Provo, Spanish Fork, and Layton locations on Instagram!