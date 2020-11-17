Preemie education with The Baby Hive

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sarah Watkins, Co-founder and Postpartum Doula at The Baby Hive joined us today on World Prematurity Day to share her wisdom with mothers-to-be. Just like a birth plan, parents need a strategy for life postpartum and managing the special needs of infants born prematurely. One in ten babies are born prematurely. Parents of premature babies are at greater risk for mood disorders like postpartum depression due to birth trauma.

Parents can be more prepared to thrive at home with a preemie baby using our 5 part postpartum plan + these tips:

Parent wellness: Plan self-care for parents by scheduling sleep, meals, socializing and mental health check-ins.

Home environment: Create mini-stations where you’ll spend time at home and stock up on supplies.

Infant sleep: Preemie babies have gone from a noisy NICU to a quiet home, so get a sound component at home.

Infant feeding: Develop a sterilization process at home for equipment most preemie babies need to eat.

Medical needs: Preemies have medical complexity. Collect a list of providers and appointments in one place.

The Baby Hive is offering free consultations for families in Utah looking for help with postpartum care, sleep training and nanny placement. TheBabyHive.com IG: @thebabyhivefamily

