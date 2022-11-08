The holidays are almost here and everyone’s getting excited! Even with all the joy, It’s no secret that the holidays can add stress both physically and emotionally. Fortunately, Cori Satori, owner of Mars Holistic Wellness, has the tips and tricks to help us get through the season.

Satori says part of what causes our stress is not living in the moment and living in the future. “It’s causing us to feel overwhelmed,” said Satori. “We don’t get to enjoy those special moments with our family.” Choosing mindfulness is what will help keep us balanced and less stressed during this time. Meditation and yoga are mindful ways to help keep us in check and feel better throughout the fall and winter.

slclifecoaching.com

Instagram: @slclifecoaching, @coachcorisatori