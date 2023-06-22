SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Umani joined GTU host Deena to show us how they’re pouring all of their love into their pizza. In 2017, they opened a mobile pizza kitchen that offers a variety of pizza choices. Their pizza is cooked in a wood-fired oven right in their truck. Their large windows allow the customers to watch the process from start to finish, and Umani is committed to using only the freshest ingredients while making their dough completely from scratch.

In 2022, Umami was presented with the “Food Truck Face Off” award, they were the truck to win the most money for 5 of Utah’s local charities.

They do many styles of pizza including slices, personal pizzas, and a metro-style pizza designed to feed your entire family.

Unmani is unique because they do square pizzas instead of round ones. They believe that round pizzas waste space in a pizza box while a square pizza fills up every corner.

