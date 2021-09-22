Randy Crane is in the kitchen with Surae making his delicious potato fondant recipe. This is an old-style recipe which easy and fancy so anyone can make it!
Potatoes Fondant
Ingredients:
- 2 large potatoes
- 3 garlic cloves
- 4 tbsp. butter
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cups chicken stock
- Large sprig of thyme
- salt
- pepper
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°
- Peel the potatoes
- Cut the ends off of the potatoes so they’ll be similar in size
- Cut the potatoes in half
- Place your olive oil in a frying pan that is oven safe
- Heat the oil on medium-high heat until wisps of smoke start to appear
- Liberally salt and pepper your potato pieces
- Place them in the pan on their cut services to create a brown crust
- Once a crust has formed on the first side turn the potato to the other cut side
- When the potato has achieved the appropriate color add butter and thyme Sprague and garlic to the hot pan
- As the butter begins to melt and brown spoon the butter over the garlic, potatoes, and thyme
- Pour the 2 cups of chicken stock into the pan with the potatoes and bring it up to a boil
- Place the pan of potatoes in the oven and bake at 375° for approximately 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserts into potato without much resistance
- Remove your potatoes from the oven and place them on your serving dish
Follow him on Instagram for more recipes!