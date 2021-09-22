Potatoes Fondant

Randy Crane is in the kitchen with Surae making his delicious potato fondant recipe. This is an old-style recipe which easy and fancy so anyone can make it!

Ingredients:

  • 2 large potatoes 
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 4 tbsp. butter
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil 
  • 2 cups chicken stock 
  • Large sprig of thyme 
  • salt
  • pepper

Directions: 

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°
  2. Peel the potatoes
  3. Cut the ends off of the potatoes so they’ll be similar in size 
  4. Cut the potatoes in half
  5. Place your olive oil in a frying pan that is oven safe
  6. Heat the oil on medium-high heat until wisps of smoke start to appear
  7. Liberally salt and pepper your potato pieces
  8. Place them in the pan on their cut services to create a brown crust
  9. Once a crust has formed on the first side turn the potato to the other cut side
  10. When the potato has achieved the appropriate color add butter and thyme Sprague and garlic to the hot pan 
  11. As the butter begins to melt and brown spoon the butter over the garlic, potatoes, and thyme
  12. Pour the 2 cups of chicken stock into the pan with the potatoes and bring it up to a boil
  13. Place the pan of potatoes in the oven and bake at 375° for approximately 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserts into potato without much resistance
  14. Remove your potatoes from the oven and place them on your serving dish

