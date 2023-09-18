SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Lindsey Newman is a postpartum fitness coach, but her works deals with so much more than just your physical health after having a baby. She joined us on the show with a powerful message, “Postpartum Pain Isn’t Forever.” She helped shed some light on the misconceptions surrounding postpartum health and empower moms to reclaim their bodies and vitality.

Lindsey shared her personal journey, which started with an unwavering love for fitness but took an unexpected turn when she faced the harsh realities of postpartum life. She recounted memories after having a baby that she would push herself to the brink leading to debilitating back pain, urinary incontinence, and physical burnout. She shared how moms are often let down by healthcare systems, the fitness industry, and the relentless “burnout” culture that permeates modern society.

She invited viewers to think deeper, emphasizing the importance of addressing the physical and metabolic repercussions of pregnancy postpartum. This is what inspired her to create the 4th Trimester Fitness Academy. Her unique framework is a beacon of hope for moms worldwide, promising a path to recovery and wellness.

GTU viewers can get 10% off with the code “Good Things” and kickstart their own journey to postpartum well-being. To learn more and access personalized coaching, visit Lindsey on Instagram @lindscnewman and fill out a 1:1 coaching application.