Postpartum depression in teen moms: Is it more than the baby blues?

Dr. Matthew Johnston and Stephanie Asman from PRA Health Sciences joined us to talk about a research study being conducted looking into teen moms with postpartum depression. PRA Health Sciences conducts clinical research studies of investigational medications. Right now, they’re conducting a study of an investigational medication in adolescent mothers with postpartum depression who have recently given birth.

Postpartum depression is more than just experiencing the ‘baby blues’ or feeling emotional after your baby is born. The ‘baby blues’ go away after a couple of weeks, but postpartum depression lingers and can cause feelings like overwhelming sadness, feeling a sense of isolation, being really tired but not able to sleep, or even sleeping too much.

The study they’re conducting focuses on postpartum depression specifically in teenage mothers 15-17 years old. If you’re a parent of an adolescent mother and you think your daughter might be experiencing these symptoms, she may qualify to participate in this research study. It’s important for teenage mothers to have support from their parent or legal guardian because the parent/guardian will also play an important role as a study partner.

If you know someone who could potentially qualify to participate in the study please call PRA Health Sciences at: (801) 872-7672 or visit prastudies.com

