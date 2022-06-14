- On GTU this morning – Big changes for Post Malone! The 26-year-old rapper shared the news about the two big changes in his life during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday. Post Malone, who is promoting his new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” subtly revealed to the radio show host that he has welcomed a baby girl. “I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games,” the musician said during the sit-down. Howard Stern interjected and asked, “What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend, or you have a baby?” The singer and rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, then confirmed that he is now a father.
- Plus, an important conversation about teaching girls the difference between nice and kind. One author says this: ‘Of course I want my daughters to be kind—but that doesn’t mean they can’t stand up for themselves. There’s one thing I want to tell my daughters as they start the new school year: You don’t have to be nice. It feels heretical to write this. My husband and I try to raise our girls to be kind. “No matter what,” I remind them repeatedly, “be kind.” The note on my daughter’s teacher’s door reads: “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” —Dalai Lama. There’s even a banner outside their public elementary school proclaiming it a Kindness Zone, an idea inspired by the bestselling kids’ book Wonder. The novel, which premiers in November as a much-anticipated movie of the same name starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, has spurred conversations about inclusivity in classrooms across the country and made kindness cool again.’ Tune in for more or click here: https://www.todaysparent.com/family/parenting/we-need-to-stop-teaching-girls-to-be-nice/
- And this is a touching local story that’s making national headlines. At 49 years old, Chalise Smith made a big decision, she committed to becoming a surrogate for one of her daughters, 25-year-old Kaitlyn Munoz, who for years had been struggling with infertility and had undergone egg retrieval and in vitro fertilization in an effort to start a family with her husband, Miguel Munoz. In May, the Utah woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl who is, genetically, her daughter and son-in-law’s child. It was not a decision the mom of eight said she made “lightheartedly.” Smith, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said she was so moved, after following her daughter’s infertility journey for so long, that she felt called to be a surrogate. She turned to her faith and seriously considered what she wanted to do before approaching her family.
- Finally, it is officially hot grandma summer. Traditionally the word grandmother inspires images of cozy turtlenecks and sensible shoes. But such is not the case for these bikini-rocking grandmothers who are transforming the idea of what a typical grandma looks like, one two-piece at a time. “Bikinis don’t have an age limit,” 47-year-old grandmother and personal trainer Shantea Johnson tells Yahoo Life. Johnson, known as “nana” and “glam-ma” to her six grandchildren, views wearing bikinis as a way to show off her hard work, an homage to her past self who wouldn’t dream of putting on a two-piece. “I didn’t even think about wearing bikinis and things like that,” Johnson says, adding that it wasn’t until she began competing in fitness competitions that she gained the confidence to rock skin-baring swimwear. So what do you think – is there an age limit on bikinis? Our hosts weigh in on this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter