Moudi Sbeity believes that everyone can be a writer and each of us has something meaningful to write about. Writing can help you make sense of who you are. Today on the show, he shared a poem and a prompt that can help you get started.

“Writing helps us express our creativity and unburdens the pressures of modern life, ” Moudi says. It helps us understand our experiences.

Website:

https://www.moudihob.com/workshops