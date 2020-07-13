Porky’s Kaui is new and ready to feed you

Porky’s Kauai is today’s Save the Faves! They are new, located in Lehi, and they spoiled us today with the following:



Pineapple Sausage: grilled pineapple infused pork sausage topped with slow roasted kalua pork, fresh cut pineapple, grilled onions, porky’s sauce (sweet or sweet & spicy), all inside a toasted cheese hoagie roll.

Grilled Cheese: havarti and muenster cheeses combined with a double layer of slow roasted kalua pork, grilled onions, fresh cut pineapple, all in between two pieces of toasted cheese bread

Sides: Mac Salad & Jasmine Coconut Rice.

Porky’s Kauai Started in 2013 as a small hot dog stand in Kauai, Hawaii and opened their first brick and mortar restaurant in 2019 in Waimea on the island of Kauai. Making Yelps Top 100 list for 2017 (#95), 2018 (#30) & 2019 (#11), they have also been featured in the LA Times and on website Money, for Best Grilled Cheese in America!

The Lehi location opened in March, and you can try the tastiness at 785 East 200 South Suite 12 Lehi. Open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm. More at porkyskauai.com