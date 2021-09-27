Pork Chile Verde

Chef Warren of Penny Anns Cafe is in the kitchen today to make their delicious Pork Chile Verde. Penny Anns is a family-owned cafe that recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary!

Pork Chile Verde 

Ingredients: 

  • 5 large onions
  • 5-6 diced serrano chiles 
  • 5 lb. cubed pork
  • 6 Anaheim peppers roasted, peeled, and blended
  • 52 ounces crushed tomatillos, blended
  • 4 tbsp kosher salt
  • 1.5 tsp black pepper
  • 1.5 tsp coriander
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp cumin
  • 1 tbsp oregano
  • 1 lb butter
  • Maseca flour

Directions: 

  1. Oil and roast Anaheim pepper until dark. Peel and blend with tomatillos.
  2. Saute onions and serranos until well caramelized and add cubed port and cook all the way through. Add the tomatillos and peppers.
  3. Add the spices and mix well.
  4. Melt butter and add Maseca Flour until the consistency is similar to peanut butter. Add to the Verde and mix well until thickened. 

They have 3 locations in Utah, so be sure to visit their website and browse their menu.

