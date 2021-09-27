Chef Warren of Penny Anns Cafe is in the kitchen today to make their delicious Pork Chile Verde. Penny Anns is a family-owned cafe that recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary!
Pork Chile Verde
Ingredients:
- 5 large onions
- 5-6 diced serrano chiles
- 5 lb. cubed pork
- 6 Anaheim peppers roasted, peeled, and blended
- 52 ounces crushed tomatillos, blended
- 4 tbsp kosher salt
- 1.5 tsp black pepper
- 1.5 tsp coriander
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp cumin
- 1 tbsp oregano
- 1 lb butter
- Maseca flour
Directions:
- Oil and roast Anaheim pepper until dark. Peel and blend with tomatillos.
- Saute onions and serranos until well caramelized and add cubed port and cook all the way through. Add the tomatillos and peppers.
- Add the spices and mix well.
- Melt butter and add Maseca Flour until the consistency is similar to peanut butter. Add to the Verde and mix well until thickened.
They have 3 locations in Utah, so be sure to visit their website and browse their menu.