Popular Handel’s Ice Cream opens in Sandy

It’s homemade. It’s fresh. It’s delicious. Handel’s Ice Cream is hugely popular with even bigger portions. And now, we’ve got a location right here in Utah. Handel’s is a fun, popular spot that The shop has been around since 1945 and made fresh daily on site.

Nicea stopped by to give it a try and it did not disappoint. From Coconut Cream Pie to Graham Cracker, Mud Pie, Cotton Candy and more, Nicea tried a bunch! Tough job, but someone had to do it.

There have dozens of locations but only one right here in Utah. Be sure to stop by the Sandy location (26 W 11400 S Sandy, Utah).