SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Snack expert, Adam “The Snaxpert” Cohen, shared the popcorn challenge to our GTU hosts. The challenge is in partnership with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop to celebrate thge annual ‘SnackGiving’ initiative for 2022. This year, ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ will help raise brand awareness in support of official charity partner, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

The Popcorn Challenge officially went live across social media channels debuting a TikTok video by music artist and friend of Cohen, Lance Bass, on Nov. 15. The challenge runs until Dec. 15. Bass challenged his followers to participate in initiative with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop to benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children’s Hospital Seacrest Studios Network.

