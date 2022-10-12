Indigo Klabanoff, founder of St. George Market came to visit us at Dixie Tech to share more about her pop-up shop. Klabanoff appeared alongside Joel of Dessaules, founder of Virgin River Naturals. Klabanoff wanted to showcase the talented local businesses and their owners of St. George and surrounding areas. She calls the biannual event “a small business incubator.” The event is held both in the fall and spring at St. George Town Square and highlights numerous entrepreneurs that sell artisan, fashion, décor and numerous other items.

Klabanoff wanted to help small business owners like Dessaules in Southern Utah. After coming to St. George over 25 years ago from California, Dessaules knew he wanted to set up camp here. Virgin River Naturals sells candles, fragrances and several other products that are made only with natural ingredients. Seeing how candles help people feel better, Dessaules wanted to provide a product to help others’ mood and ambiance. Holiday fragrances are beloved and sold for a limited time.

To get 10% off your order from Virgin River Naturals, enter promo code: UTAH LOVE and receive free shipping on orders $75 or more

Virgin River Natural’s Instagram: @virginrivercandle

Virgin-river.com

St. George Market’s Instagram: @saintgeorgemarket

saintgeorgemarket.com